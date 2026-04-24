Vinyl Chemicals ends lower after Q4 PAT drops 36% YoY to Rs 46 cr
Vinyl Chemicals (India) declined 9.99% to end at Rs 245.10 after the company's standalone net profit declined 36.04% to Rs 46.5 crore despite 4.03% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 179.84 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) surged 506.33% to Rs 61.3 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.
Total expenses increased 8.65% YoY to Rs 177.06 crore in Q4 FY26 comapred with Rs 162.96 crore in Q4 FY25. Purchase of traded goods stood at Rs 140.99 crore (down 12.22% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 0.38 crore
On annual basis, the companys standalone net profit tumbled 26.11% to Rs 16.50 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 22.33 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 4.35% YoY to Rs 652.44 crore in FY26.
Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of Re 1 per share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026.
Vinyl Chemicals (India) is a Parekh Group Company, promoted by Pidilite Industries. It currently engaged in trading of chemicals, mainly Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST