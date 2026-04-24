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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 36.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 36.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 4.03% to Rs 179.84 crore

Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) declined 36.04% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 179.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.11% to Rs 16.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.35% to Rs 652.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 625.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales179.84172.88 4 652.44625.25 4 OPM %1.585.76 -1.724.08 - PBDT6.1610.13 -39 22.3030.50 -27 PBT6.1310.11 -39 22.1830.40 -27 NP4.657.27 -36 16.5022.33 -26

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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