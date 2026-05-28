Vinyoflex standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.97% to Rs 11.80 crore

Net profit of Vinyoflex rose 145.45% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 11.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.42% to Rs 3.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.83% to Rs 40.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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