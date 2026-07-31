Vinyoflex standalone net profit rises 35.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 9.41 crore

Net profit of Vinyoflex rose 35.48% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 9.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.419.0212.659.201.270.971.120.830.840.62

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