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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VIP Clothing standalone net profit declines 13.96% in the June 2026 quarter

VIP Clothing standalone net profit declines 13.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Sales decline 1.16% to Rs 64.69 crore

Net profit of VIP Clothing declined 13.96% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.16% to Rs 64.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales64.6965.45 -1 OPM %7.849.53 -PBDT3.363.94 -15 PBT2.633.26 -19 NP1.912.22 -14

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:33 AM IST