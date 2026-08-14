VIP Clothing standalone net profit declines 13.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.16% to Rs 64.69 crore

Net profit of VIP Clothing declined 13.96% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.16% to Rs 64.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.64.6965.457.849.533.363.942.633.261.912.22

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