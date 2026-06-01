Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rises 150.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.44% to Rs 52.22 crore

Net profit of Vipul Organics rose 150.63% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 52.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.98% to Rs 6.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 175.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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