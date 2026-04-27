Vipul Organics jumps as AdiMem begins commercial membrane sales

Vipul Organics surged 5.78% to Rs 206 after the company announced that its membrane division, AdiMem Technologies, has commenced commercial sales of membranes.

The company said the development marks a transition from pilot operations to full-scale manufacturing at its Sayakha facility in Gujarat, where it is producing reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration membranes using proprietary technology.

AdiMem will offer membranes along with end-to-end water and wastewater treatment solutions, catering to industries such as chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Vipul Organics said it is targeting 25% of its revenue from membrane solutions over the next three years, as it looks to capitalise on growing demand in the water treatment segment.

Industry estimates cited by the company indicate that Indias membrane separation market is expanding at a double-digit pace, driven by regulatory requirements and increasing focus on water recycling.

Vipul Organics is a specialty chemicals player focused on pigments, dyes and intermediates with a global presence. The company is expanding into membrane solutions through AdiMem, targeting growth in water and wastewater treatment.

On a consolidated basis, Vipul Organics' net profit rose 27.59% to Rs 1.85 crore while net sales rose 11.42% to Rs 46.14 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.