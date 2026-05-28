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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Viram Suvarn standalone net profit rises 43.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Viram Suvarn standalone net profit rises 43.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales decline 18.78% to Rs 5.32 crore

Net profit of Viram Suvarn rose 43.30% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.78% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 122.29% to Rs 7.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.10% to Rs 24.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.326.55 -19 24.6026.48 -7 OPM %37.22-1.37 -38.7017.07 - PBDT2.151.38 56 9.944.52 120 PBT2.151.37 57 9.944.51 120 NP1.390.97 43 7.583.41 122

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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