Virat Crane Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.52% to Rs 50.46 crore

Net Loss of Virat Crane Industries reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.52% to Rs 50.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.51% to Rs 177.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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