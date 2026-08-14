Friday, August 14, 2026 | 09:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeMost Chosen FMCGGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 142.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 142.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 9.46 crore

Net profit of Virat Industries rose 142.05% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 9.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.468.61 10 OPM %15.963.37 -PBDT2.941.35 118 PBT2.841.17 143 NP2.130.88 142

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen slides 1% this week as intervention impact fades

Yen slides 1% this week as intervention impact fades

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 9.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 9.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 37.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 37.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST