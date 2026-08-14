Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 142.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 9.46 crore

Net profit of Virat Industries rose 142.05% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 9.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.468.6115.963.372.941.352.841.172.130.88

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