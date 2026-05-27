Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 483.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 34.02% to Rs 5.10 crore

Net profit of Virat Industries rose 483.33% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.02% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 448.89% to Rs 4.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.30% to Rs 26.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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