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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Virat Leasing standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Virat Leasing standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Sales decline 17.39% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Virat Leasing declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.39% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.60% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.190.23 -17 0.850.93 -9 OPM %47.3756.52 --80.00-25.81 - PBDT0.080.12 -33 -0.72-0.28 -157 PBT0.080.12 -33 -0.73-0.29 -152 NP0.110.12 -8 -0.73-0.30 -143

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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