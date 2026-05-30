Virgo Polymers (India) standalone net profit declines 89.69% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 62.60% to Rs 35.41 croreNet profit of Virgo Polymers (India) declined 89.69% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.60% to Rs 35.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 181.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.4194.67 -63 181.83181.83 0 OPM %3.817.91 -2.662.64 - PBDT0.632.88 -78 4.004.00 0 PBT0.222.28 -90 2.702.70 0 NP0.201.94 -90 2.322.32 0
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:06 PM IST