Virinchi consolidated net profit rises 11.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.05% to Rs 70.13 crore

Net profit of Virinchi rose 11.63% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.05% to Rs 70.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.70.1379.7421.2232.717.0517.03-6.442.870.480.43

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