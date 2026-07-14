Virtual Global Education reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Virtual Global Education reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.030 0 OPM %-466.670 -PBDT0.090.02 350 PBT0.070 0 NP0.070 0
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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST