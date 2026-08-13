Virtuoso Optoelectronics consolidated net profit rises 40.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 84.99% to Rs 375.88 crore

Net profit of Virtuoso Optoelectronics rose 40.75% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 84.99% to Rs 375.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.375.88203.199.139.8823.1113.1813.018.929.056.43

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