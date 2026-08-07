Friday, August 07, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchEng vs Pak Test Series ScheduleMicrosoft Hyderabad Data CentreTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionGurugram Rain AlertRBI Loan Pricing RulesDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Visaka Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Visaka Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 16.72% to Rs 590.07 crore

Net profit of Visaka Industries rose 1.04% to Rs 52.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 590.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 505.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales590.07505.53 17 OPM %15.4810.11 -PBDT87.3343.72 100 PBT70.6227.73 155 NP52.6852.14 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

V R Films & Studios reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

V R Films & Studios reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gala Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 24.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Gala Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 24.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 38.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 38.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Shiva Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shiva Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST