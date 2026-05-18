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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Visaka Industries consolidated net profit rises 174.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Visaka Industries consolidated net profit rises 174.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 12.66% to Rs 479.75 crore

Net profit of Visaka Industries rose 174.67% to Rs 40.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 479.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 425.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 85.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 1677.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1543.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales479.75425.85 13 1677.861543.28 9 OPM %10.6010.45 -8.316.41 - PBDT44.8436.44 23 112.7462.62 80 PBT28.1420.33 38 47.45-2.00 LP NP40.0214.57 175 85.36-3.01 LP

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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