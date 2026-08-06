Vishal Fabrics consolidated net profit declines 21.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 379.09 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics declined 21.83% to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 379.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 397.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.379.09397.176.887.1616.1719.859.4611.537.169.16

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