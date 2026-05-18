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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishal Mega Mart allots 26.72 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vishal Mega Mart allots 26.72 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Vishal Mega Mart has allotted 26,72,000 equity shares under ESOP on 18 May 2026. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 46,73,22,78,060 consisting of 4,67,32,27,806 equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each to Rs. 46,75,89,98,060 consisting of 4,67,58,99,806 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.
 

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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