Vishal Mega Mart allots 26.72 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Vishal Mega Mart has allotted 26,72,000 equity shares under ESOP on 18 May 2026. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 46,73,22,78,060 consisting of 4,67,32,27,806 equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each to Rs. 46,75,89,98,060 consisting of 4,67,58,99,806 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 2:50 PM IST