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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishal Mega Mart allots 4.75 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vishal Mega Mart allots 4.75 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Vishal Mega Mart has allotted 4,75,500 equity shares under ESOP on 01 June 2026.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 46,75,89,98,060 consisting of 4,67,58,99,806 equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each to Rs. 46,76,37,53,060 consisting of 4,67,63,75,306 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

 

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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