Vishal Mega Mart allots 4.75 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vishal Mega Mart has allotted 4,75,500 equity shares under ESOP on 01 June 2026.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 46,75,89,98,060 consisting of 4,67,58,99,806 equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each to Rs. 46,76,37,53,060 consisting of 4,67,63,75,306 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.