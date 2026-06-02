Vishal Mega Mart allots 4.75 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Vishal Mega Mart has allotted 4,75,500 equity shares under ESOP on 01 June 2026.
Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 46,75,89,98,060 consisting of 4,67,58,99,806 equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each to Rs. 46,76,37,53,060 consisting of 4,67,63,75,306 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST