Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishal Mega Mart board approves cap on aggregate foreign ownership at 49.99%

Vishal Mega Mart board approves cap on aggregate foreign ownership at 49.99%

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

At meeting held on 23 July 2026

The board of Vishal Mega Mart at its meeting held on 23 July 2026 has approved a proposal for capping the aggregate foreign ownership of the Company (through the depositories) at 49.99% of the total equity instruments (on a fully diluted basis) issued by the Company, which may be held by any person resident outside India.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sanathan Textiles updates on its capacity expansion initiatives

Sanathan Textiles updates on its capacity expansion initiatives

Nifty trades below 24,000 level; PSU bank extend losses for 3rd day

Nifty trades below 24,000 level; PSU bank extend losses for 3rd day

Control Print consolidated net profit declines 52.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Control Print consolidated net profit declines 52.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Cipla consolidated net profit declines 39.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Cipla consolidated net profit declines 39.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Tips Films Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tips Films Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Close Q1 Results TodayTwo Wheeler StocksHPCL Share PriceCJP Protest UpdatesPM Modi on Neet Paper LeakTechnology NewsPersonal Finance