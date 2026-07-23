Vishal Mega Mart board approves cap on aggregate foreign ownership at 49.99%
At meeting held on 23 July 2026The board of Vishal Mega Mart at its meeting held on 23 July 2026 has approved a proposal for capping the aggregate foreign ownership of the Company (through the depositories) at 49.99% of the total equity instruments (on a fully diluted basis) issued by the Company, which may be held by any person resident outside India.
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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 12:50 PM IST