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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 25.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 25.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Sales rise 18.68% to Rs 3727.01 crore

Net profit of Vishal Mega Mart rose 25.57% to Rs 258.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 206.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 3727.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3140.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3727.013140.32 19 OPM %14.6114.62 -PBDT531.44435.04 22 PBT345.96275.96 25 NP258.77206.07 26

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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