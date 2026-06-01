Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 11.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.51% to Rs 447.83 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 11.45% to Rs 43.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 447.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 391.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.34% to Rs 142.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.21% to Rs 1602.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1441.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

447.83391.101602.991441.4017.1316.3815.7415.8474.3161.41236.66206.3964.1553.27195.35168.2343.4038.94142.27126.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News