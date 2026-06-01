Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 11.45% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.51% to Rs 447.83 croreNet profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 11.45% to Rs 43.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 447.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 391.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.34% to Rs 142.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.21% to Rs 1602.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1441.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales447.83391.10 15 1602.991441.40 11 OPM %17.1316.38 -15.7415.84 - PBDT74.3161.41 21 236.66206.39 15 PBT64.1553.27 20 195.35168.23 16 NP43.4038.94 11 142.27126.64 12
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:24 AM IST