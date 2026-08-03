Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 23.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.89% to Rs 432.05 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 23.03% to Rs 39.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.89% to Rs 432.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 345.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.432.05345.9515.1516.1166.2451.9255.1041.8439.6432.22

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