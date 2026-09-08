Vishnu Chemicals enters JV agreement with DCX Chrome SAS, France

To establish greenfield manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh

Vishnu Chemicals (VCL) announced that it has executed a definitive Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with DCX Chrome SAS, France (DCX), a globally renowned pioneer in the manufacturing of high-purity aluminothermic chromium metal and specialized chromium powders.

Under the terms of the JVA, VCL and DCX will establish a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh, India. Both companies will hold an equal 50% equity stake in the proposed joint venture company. The plant is engineered to operate with a substantial installed capacity of 6,000 MTPA (Metric Tonnes Per Annum), dedicated entirely to producing high purity chromium metal.