Vishnu Chemicals enters JV agreement with DCX Chrome SAS, France
To establish greenfield manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh
Vishnu Chemicals (VCL) announced that it has executed a definitive Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with DCX Chrome SAS, France (DCX), a globally renowned pioneer in the manufacturing of high-purity aluminothermic chromium metal and specialized chromium powders.
Under the terms of the JVA, VCL and DCX will establish a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh, India. Both companies will hold an equal 50% equity stake in the proposed joint venture company. The plant is engineered to operate with a substantial installed capacity of 6,000 MTPA (Metric Tonnes Per Annum), dedicated entirely to producing high purity chromium metal.
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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 12:50 PM IST