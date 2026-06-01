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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishnu Prakash R Punglia reports standalone net loss of Rs 130.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia reports standalone net loss of Rs 130.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

Sales decline 74.91% to Rs 101.62 crore

Net loss of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia reported to Rs 130.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 74.91% to Rs 101.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 405.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 150.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 58.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.21% to Rs 851.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1237.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales101.62405.06 -75 851.201237.42 -31 OPM %-123.2411.28 --9.6412.56 - PBDT-146.0126.53 PL -145.7496.45 PL PBT-151.7721.53 PL -167.3180.53 PL NP-130.7916.24 PL -150.1258.60 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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