Vishnusurya Projects and Infra consolidated net profit rises 7.23% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 35.93% to Rs 127.38 croreNet profit of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra rose 7.23% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.93% to Rs 127.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.34% to Rs 35.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.96% to Rs 351.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 270.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales127.3893.71 36 351.72270.63 30 OPM %4.259.61 -16.0418.58 - PBDT7.786.93 12 53.6646.92 14 PBT5.655.77 -2 45.1140.63 11 NP8.017.47 7 35.5930.33 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 47.25% in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:05 PM IST