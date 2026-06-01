Monday, June 01, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishnusurya Projects and Infra standalone net profit declines 1.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra standalone net profit declines 1.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

Sales rise 35.93% to Rs 127.38 crore

Net profit of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra declined 1.46% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.93% to Rs 127.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.56% to Rs 35.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.96% to Rs 351.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 270.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales127.3893.71 36 351.72270.63 30 OPM %3.638.88 -15.4618.32 - PBDT7.536.89 9 53.8446.87 15 PBT5.465.81 -6 45.3340.67 11 NP7.407.51 -1 35.4030.37 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 229.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 229.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Samrat Forgings standalone net profit rises 42.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Samrat Forgings standalone net profit rises 42.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Nivaka Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nivaka Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

City Online Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

City Online Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mudunuru reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mudunuru reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUEFA Champions League Winner ListSBI Annual Report 2026IOS 27 Release DateITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance