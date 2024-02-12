Vishwaraj Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 17.31% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 106.24 crore

Net profit of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries declined 17.31% to Rs 31.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 37.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 106.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 101.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.106.24101.6140.8448.7936.9743.8833.1240.0731.2437.78