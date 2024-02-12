Vishwaraj Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 17.31% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 106.24 croreNet profit of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries declined 17.31% to Rs 31.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 37.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 106.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 101.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales106.24101.61 5 OPM %40.8448.79 -PBDT36.9743.88 -16 PBT33.1240.07 -17 NP31.2437.78 -17
