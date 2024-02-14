Vision Corporation reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 670.49% to Rs 4.70 crore

Vision Corporation reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 and during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 670.49% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.4.700.612.136.560.100.040000