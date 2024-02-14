Sensex (    %)
                        
Vision Corporation reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Sales rise 670.49% to Rs 4.70 crore
Vision Corporation reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 and during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 670.49% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales4.700.61 670 OPM %2.136.56 -PBDT0.100.04 150 PBT00 0 NP00 0
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

