Vistar Amar standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 29.80% to Rs 23.04 crore
Net profit of Vistar Amar rose 12.50% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.80% to Rs 23.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.03% to Rs 3.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.46% to Rs 74.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.0417.75 30 74.0964.17 15 OPM %2.993.55 -7.267.31 - PBDT0.700.63 11 5.334.66 14 PBT0.600.53 13 4.964.24 17 NP0.450.40 13 3.713.17 17
First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

