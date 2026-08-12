Vistar Amar standalone net profit rises 294.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 131.87% to Rs 63.37 crore

Net profit of Vistar Amar rose 294.17% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 131.87% to Rs 63.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.63.3727.339.538.126.002.185.331.564.061.03

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