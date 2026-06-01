Vital Chemtech consolidated net profit declines 28.21% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 0.20% to Rs 35.14 croreNet profit of Vital Chemtech declined 28.21% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 35.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 74.06% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.57% to Rs 126.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.1435.07 0 126.44133.90 -6 OPM %11.308.13 -7.937.94 - PBDT3.002.97 1 8.0810.97 -26 PBT0.961.71 -44 2.095.99 -65 NP0.841.17 -28 1.033.97 -74
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:52 AM IST