Vital Chemtech consolidated net profit rises 164.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.45% to Rs 51.19 crore

Net profit of Vital Chemtech rose 164.29% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.45% to Rs 51.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.51.1933.8011.907.515.222.343.431.232.590.98

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