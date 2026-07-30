Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit rises 81.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.71% to Rs 80.22 crore

Net profit of Vivanta Industries rose 81.48% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 80.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.80.2275.890.62-0.071.030.590.980.540.980.54

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