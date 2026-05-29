Vivanta Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 62.45% to Rs 38.25 crore

Net Loss of Vivanta Industries reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.45% to Rs 38.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 127.77% to Rs 250.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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