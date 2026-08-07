Friday, August 07, 2026 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchSBI Shares PriceBajaj Finance Share PriceQ1 ResultsInd vs SL XI Live StreamingDelhi Rain AlertMaharashtra Doctors ProtestNIFTY IT INDEX
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

Sales rise 3.91% to Rs 9.29 crore

Net profit of Vivanza Biosciences rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.298.94 4 OPM %-0.861.68 -PBDT0.190.09 111 PBT0.180.09 100 NP0.150.09 67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 119.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 119.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 25.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 25.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 57.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 57.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST