Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 3.91% to Rs 9.29 croreNet profit of Vivanza Biosciences rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.298.94 4 OPM %-0.861.68 -PBDT0.190.09 111 PBT0.180.09 100 NP0.150.09 67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST