Viviana Power Tech consolidated net profit rises 84.10% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 128.50% to Rs 72.39 croreNet profit of Viviana Power Tech rose 84.10% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 128.50% to Rs 72.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales72.3931.68 129 OPM %15.7120.36 -PBDT8.505.09 67 PBT8.324.98 67 NP6.023.27 84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:12 AM IST