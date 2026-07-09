Viviana Power Tech gains after securing Rs 71 crore turnkey contract from PGVCL

Viviana Power Tech advanced 2.15% to Rs 781.50 after the company announced that it has secured a turnkey contract worth Rs 71.38 crore from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL).

The contract involves the conversion of the existing 11 kV high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) line network, including consumer service lines, into an underground cable network with a ring main system.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months from the date of the Letter of Award (LoA).

The company said the contract is not a related-party transaction and clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

Viviana Power Tech is in the business of erection and installation of power transmission and maintenance of power stations.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 203.7% to Rs 35.99 crore on a 139.6% jump in net sales to Rs 322.75 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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