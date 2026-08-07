Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.97% to Rs 15.16 crore

Net profit of Vivid Global Industries rose 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.97% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.1610.531.782.180.260.340.180.150.130.11

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