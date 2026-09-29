Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bharat Parenterals Ltd, Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd, The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd and Bharat Global Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2026.

Bharat Parenterals Ltd, Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd, The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd and Bharat Global Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2026.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd tumbled 14.75% to Rs 4.74 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Parenterals Ltd crashed 12.41% to Rs 1872.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6869 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1866 shares in the past one month.

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd lost 10.45% to Rs 322.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 203 shares in the past one month.

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd shed 10.39% to Rs 36.56. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9727 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Global Developers Ltd slipped 10.00% to Rs 134.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55779 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

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