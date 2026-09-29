Tuesday, September 29, 2026 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Bharat Parenterals Ltd, Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd, The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd and Bharat Global Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2026.

Bharat Parenterals Ltd, Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd, The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd and Bharat Global Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2026.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd tumbled 14.75% to Rs 4.74 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Bharat Parenterals Ltd crashed 12.41% to Rs 1872.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6869 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1866 shares in the past one month.

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd lost 10.45% to Rs 322.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 203 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Railways to intensify ticket checking from October 1

Lack of ID will invalidate ticket: Railways to intensify ticket checking

stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty near 23,700; Nifty Consumer Durables down nearly 2%

A new era in artificial intelligence (AI) is underway. In a few months, evolved versions of the technology will emerge and find mainstream applications. From AI that works on human prompts, the world will face agentic AI, an autonomous and automated

Beyond AI: China bets on quantum, chips and fusion in five year tech plan

Bosch

Bosch Home Comfort India surges 8%; hits 52-week high in weak market

Employees

As Workplaces Evolve, Is It Time to Rethink the Office Chair?

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd shed 10.39% to Rs 36.56. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9727 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Global Developers Ltd slipped 10.00% to Rs 134.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55779 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

CleanMax partners with Nuvoco for a 46.4 MW wind-solar project

CleanMax partners with Nuvoco for a 46.4 MW wind-solar project

Sansera Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sansera Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Global Health acquires 10,560 sq. metre land parcel in Ghaziabad

Global Health acquires 10,560 sq. metre land parcel in Ghaziabad

Indices trade in negative terrain; IT shares plunge for 8th day

Indices trade in negative terrain; IT shares plunge for 8th day

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchAsian Games 2026 LIVEVarmora Granito sharesNifty Midcap 150 indexStock Market CrashTATA Group StockWorld Heart Day 2026IMD Weather Forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 2:50 PM IST