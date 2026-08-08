Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit declines 57.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net profit of Vivid Mercantile declined 57.85% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.081.69-121.6382.250.601.390.601.390.511.21

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