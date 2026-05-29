Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 1957.14% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1041.30% to Rs 26.25 croreNet profit of Vivid Mercantile rose 1957.14% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1041.30% to Rs 26.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 681.88% to Rs 10.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 242.16% to Rs 46.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.252.30 1041 46.9113.71 242 OPM %1.94-85.65 -24.09-10.43 - PBDT2.230.08 2688 13.031.61 709 PBT2.220.09 2367 13.021.60 714 NP1.440.07 1957 10.791.38 682
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:58 PM IST