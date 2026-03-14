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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivimed Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vivimed Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 56.20% to Rs 15.99 crore

Net Loss of Vivimed Labs reported to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 56.20% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales15.9936.51 -56 OPM %-68.292.88 -PBDT-11.930.64 PL PBT-16.55-5.98 -177 NP-16.55-5.98 -177

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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