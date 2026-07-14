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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit declines 85.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit declines 85.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 14.15% to Rs 14.28 crore

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech declined 85.82% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.15% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.2812.51 14 OPM %35.3643.88 -PBDT3.874.12 -6 PBT0.341.48 -77 NP0.191.34 -86

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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