Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit rises 780.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales decline 5.10% to Rs 12.85 crore
Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech rose 780.00% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 5.10% to Rs 12.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales12.8513.54 -5 OPM %49.6536.34 -PBDT4.182.85 47 PBT1.910.55 247 NP1.320.15 780
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

