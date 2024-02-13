Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit rises 780.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 5.10% to Rs 12.85 crore

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech rose 780.00% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 5.10% to Rs 12.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.12.8513.5449.6536.344.182.851.910.551.320.15