Viyash Scientific consolidated net profit rises 107.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.54% to Rs 946.36 crore

Net profit of Viyash Scientific rose 107.07% to Rs 65.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 946.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 791.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.946.36791.6418.8515.00174.18105.18112.4149.5965.8731.81

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