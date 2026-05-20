Viyash Scientific consolidated net profit rises 459.12% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 129.02% to Rs 919.96 croreNet profit of Viyash Scientific rose 459.12% to Rs 52.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 129.02% to Rs 919.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 401.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 663.48% to Rs 177.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 3420.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3006.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales919.96401.70 129 3420.313006.84 14 OPM %20.0311.51 -19.0812.87 - PBDT185.6532.77 467 626.87333.45 88 PBT125.2416.65 652 393.2394.74 315 NP52.119.32 459 177.2823.22 663
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:07 AM IST