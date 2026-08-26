Viyash Scientific Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2026.

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2026.

Viyash Scientific Ltd tumbled 5.43% to Rs 263.1 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 103.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd crashed 4.48% to Rs 544.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Premier Energies Ltd lost 4.43% to Rs 985.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55227 shares in the past one month.

Varun Beverages Ltd shed 3.55% to Rs 422.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd dropped 3.42% to Rs 102.64. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.04 lakh shares in the past one month.